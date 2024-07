Bus Crashes, SH 8 - Road Closed

State Highway 8, the Tekapo Twizel Highway, is blocked following two bus crashes.

The separate, single-bus crashes happened about 100m apart, around 8:40am.

There are multiple injuries, the extent of which is still being confirmed.

The road is closed between Tekapo and the intersection with State Highway 80.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media