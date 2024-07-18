Hamilton Stormwater And Transport Corridor Plans Approved

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to construct stormwater management and transport corridors in Rotokauri, Hamilton.

Hounsell Holdings Limited and Hamilton City Council applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 119 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Rotokauri greenway and minor arterial transport corridor decision report

More about fast-track consenting

