Government’s Tree Planting Efforts To Reduce Emissions By 2050 Needs Significant Finessing To Be Effective

Responding to the announcement that planting more trees will help New Zealand achieve its’ 2050 climate goals, leading land restoration company Tāmata Hauhā is urging the Government to stop solely relying on the Climate Change Commission’s advice which lacks a practical understanding of forestry and fails to consider the significant decarbonisation benefits of planting alterative varieties of trees.

Blair Jamieson, CEO of Tāmata Hauhā emphasised the need for a more diverse approach to tree planting. He pointed out that methodologies already in practice by companies like Tāmata Hauhā could save up to 70m tonnes of CO2 just through applying a different mix of species.

“Simply planting more trees isn’t the answer,” said Jamieson. “The fundamental flaw with the Government’s proposed strategy is it does not fully account for the potential of alternative tree varieties, such as many hardwoods, to enhance carbon sequestration.

“If we are serious about achieving our emissions reduction goals then we need to stop depending on spreadsheet models, which at best are flawed, and start replicating [at scale] evidence-based innovative solutions that look beyond the traditional combination of pine monoculture and the native-only approach.

Tāmata Hauhā’s call for action comes as the Government plans to expand tree planting initiatives as part of its efforts to meet its 2050 climate goals. However, Jamieson believes a broader, more practical, perspective is required to maximise these efforts.

“By focusing solely on ‘desk-top’ based advice from the Climate Change Commission, we’re missing out on a massive opportunity to implement more effective and sustainable practices,” he added.

The company highlights that several alternative tree varieties are already proving to offer superior decarbonisation benefits compared to conventional options. These varieties not only absorb more carbon dioxide but also contribute to soil health, biodiversity, and long-term environmental stability.

According to Tāmata Hauhā, the methodologies adopted by companies like theirs could save up to 70 million tonnes of CO2 by 2050, without increasing the amount of land already projected for planting. “These figures demonstrate the profound impact that innovative tree planting strategies can have on our climate goals,” said Jamieson. “We’ve known for years that we haven’t been doing enough so its more critical than ever that the strategies we adopt will generate the best outcomes for our environment and future generations.”

Tāmata Hauhā is committed to working with the Government, scientists, and other stakeholders to develop and implement a more comprehensive tree planting strategy. The company’s extensive research and practical experience in land restoration provide a solid foundation for recommending approaches that can drive significant climate benefits.

