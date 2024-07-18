SH8 Re-opened From Lake Tekapo To Lake Pukaki

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising that SH8 has re-opened from Lake Tekapo to the intersection of SH80 at Lake Pukaki. The road had been closed following a serious crash before 9am today.

Drivers are urged to slow down and take extra care in the area, with fog and ice continuing to affect roads across the South Island as winter conditions remain.

NZTA asks drivers to slow down and anticipate slippery surfaces on bridge decks, corners and areas that miss out on the sun in winter.

Tips for safe journeys this winter:

Drive slower than you normally would – it only takes a split second to lose control in wet or icy conditions.

Avoid sudden braking or turning movements that could cause you to skid.

Accelerate smoothly and brake gently.

Use your highest gear when travelling uphill and your lowest downhill.

For vehicles without anti-skid braking systems, to avoid skidding or sliding, smoothly pump the brake pedal in short bursts rather than pressing long and hard.

Drive at a safe travelling distance because it takes longer to stop on slippery roads.

In winter, especially in frosty or icy weather, double the two-second rule and leave a safe distance between you and the car you’re following.

When travelling in fog, rain or snow, drive with your lights dipped for increased safety.

Makes sure everyone is wearing their seat belt throughout the full journey.

Plan your trip to avoid the coldest times of the day or night if you can.

