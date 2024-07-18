SPCA Prosecutes Driver For Unrestrained Dog

A man has pleaded guilty to failing to secure his dog on the open deck of his vehicle and has been ordered to pay nearly two thousand dollars in reparation.

SPCA CEO Todd Westwood says this case is a stark reminder of the care required when travelling with animals.

“The days of ‘don’t worry mate, she’ll be right’ are long gone. If animals are travelling on an open deck or a trailer they must be secured.”

SPCA prosecuted the man after an incident on Main North Rd in Belfast, Christchurch, in September last year.

The driver was heading northbound in his grey Nissan Navara at approximately 60km/h. On the open deck was his white and tan American bulldog named Jed who was not secured to the vehicle. Jed fell off the back of the moving vehicle making a screaming sound as he hit the road.

Jed’s owner and members of the public pulled over to the side of the road and stopped. The dog owner dragged Jed by his collar along the pavement, dropped him back onto the open deck and drove off.

Jed required veterinary treatment for the fractured patella of his left rear leg, a painful injury resulting directly from falling from the vehicle. He also sustained an abrasion on the top of his head and a scratch to the side of his nose and mouth.

The offender declined to be interviewed but said his daughter had been sticking her hands out the window which made Jed jump.

“Properly restraining your dog mitigates the risk of them causing an accident by being a distraction and protects them in the event of an accident,” says Mr Westwood.

“Your dog’s size and personality will determine whether you decide it is best to use a harness, crate, carrier, or barrier to secure your dog when travelling. SPCA can provide advice.”

The maximum penalty for this offence is a fine of $900, the judge instead ordered the offender to pay SPCA $1,941.59 reparations to cover the vet bill.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

