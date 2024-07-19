Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
First Photos From The Two Bus Crashes Near Tekapo

Friday, 19 July 2024, 11:20 am
Opinion: Felicity Wong

18 July

These are the first photos of the two single-bus crashes (crash happened separately within 100m of each other) at 9AM this morning on the road between Tekapo and Twizel. Both buses were full of Chinese tourists.

Supplied / Felicity Wong

We were the 5th car on the scene of the second single-bus crash which was worse. The road was very icy & slippery despite gravel on it.

There was bad fog.

Supplied / Felicity Wong

The first bus rolled on the icy road, with no significant injuries. 

The second bus crashed & rolled multiple times with 4 injuries injuries; one injured was a child. It crashed 100m closer to Tekapo. Emergency who were on the way to the first crash were diverted to this second crash. They arrived about 45 minutes after the second crash.

There were 33 Chinese tourists in the second bus, many of them children.

The temperature was negative 1 degree & extremely cold for the bus passengers.

We put the children into our two vehicles with extra clothing & heating, and waited for emergency services.

Helicopters were on stand by.

© Scoop Media

