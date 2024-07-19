Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 61 Life-Saving Missions In June

Friday, 19 July 2024, 11:39 am
Press Release: Westpac Rescue Helicopter

(Photo/Supplied)

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew had a busy month in June, with a total of 61 life-saving missions carried out across the Waikato, King Country, and Coromandel regions. These missions included 33 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical emergency, 9 rural/farm  incidents, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 10 miscellaneous missions. Some noticeable  hotspots for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter included the Coromandel with 1  medical emergency, Thames Hospital with 9 inter-hospital transfers, Rotorua Hospital with 8  inter-hospital transfers and Waikato with 4 inter-hospital transfers. 

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua  Hospital for a female in her 60s who had sustained trauma injuries in an incident involving a  car and pedestrian. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Monday morning, June 3rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Gisborne Hospital for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pirongia for a  female in her 40s who sustained trauma injuries after being involved in a farm related  injury. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Coromandel for a male in his 30s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Friday afternoon, June 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te  Kuiti for a male in his 80s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The patient was  transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Monday morning, June 10th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 90s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Wednesday morning, June 12th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched  to Taharoa for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient  was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, June 16th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Raglan for a woman in her 30s who experienced a seizure. The patient was transported to  Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Tuesday afternoon, June 18th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Benneydale for a female who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was  transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Friday afternoon, June 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Ngāruawāhia for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

The next morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Arohena for a  female who was experiencing seizures. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for  further treatment. 

Later that afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi  Beach for a male in his 30s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in an  MVA. The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) and was  then flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Tuesday afternoon, June 25th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to  Whitianga Airport for a male in his 50s who sustained fracture injuries in an incident  involving a car and pedestrian. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further  treatment. 

On Wednesday evening, June 26th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched  to Thames Hospital for a male in his 70s who was experiencing respiratory distress. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taupo  Hospital for a male in his teens who sustained a concussion injury. The patient was flown to  Hamilton for further treatment. 

The fast response of your rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures that patients  receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day  and it’s what happens next that makes the difference… you make that difference. Donate to  your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/waikato westpac-rescue-helicopter/donate

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Westpac Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 