Your Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 61 Life-Saving Missions In June

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew had a busy month in June, with a total of 61 life-saving missions carried out across the Waikato, King Country, and Coromandel regions. These missions included 33 inter-hospital transfers, 4 medical emergency, 9 rural/farm incidents, 5 motor vehicle accidents, and 10 miscellaneous missions. Some noticeable hotspots for the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter included the Coromandel with 1 medical emergency, Thames Hospital with 9 inter-hospital transfers, Rotorua Hospital with 8 inter-hospital transfers and Waikato with 4 inter-hospital transfers.

The month started with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 60s who had sustained trauma injuries in an incident involving a car and pedestrian. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, June 3rd, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Gisborne Hospital for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a serious cardiac event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The following day, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Pirongia for a female in her 40s who sustained trauma injuries after being involved in a farm related injury. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday afternoon, June 5th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coromandel for a male in his 30s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, June 7th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Te Kuiti for a male in his 80s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, June 10th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 90s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, June 12th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taharoa for a male in his 50s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday afternoon, June 16th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Raglan for a woman in her 30s who experienced a seizure. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 18th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Benneydale for a female who was suffering from a medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday afternoon, June 21st, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ngāruawāhia for a male in his 60s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The next morning, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Arohena for a female who was experiencing seizures. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

Later that afternoon, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Waihi Beach for a male in his 30s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was treated on scene by the Critical Care Flight Paramedic (CCFP) and was then flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 25th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whitianga Airport for a male in his 50s who sustained fracture injuries in an incident involving a car and pedestrian. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, June 26th, the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Thames Hospital for a male in his 70s who was experiencing respiratory distress. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Taupo Hospital for a male in his teens who sustained a concussion injury. The patient was flown to Hamilton for further treatment.

