Your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 47 Life-Saving Missions In June

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter carried out 47 life-saving missions across the Coastal Bay of Plenty region for the month of June. The crew’s diverse range of missions included 14 inter hospital transfers, 9 medical emergencies, 11 rural/farm incidents, 1 rescue, 4 motor vehicle related accidents, and 8 miscellaneous missions. The crew were seen in the likes of Coromandel with 1 medical emergency, Matakana Island with 1 accident-related mission, Rangiwaea Island with 1 medical emergency, Motiti Island with 1 medical related mission, and Waihau Bay with 2 medical related missions. Further hotspots included Whakatane Hospital with 6 inter-hospital transfers, and Rotorua Hospital with 5 inter-hospital transfers performed by the crew.

The month started off with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a male in his teens who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday evening, June 2nd, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Kaha medical centre for a female in her 50s who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday morning, June 4th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Waihau Bay for a male in his 60s who was suffering from a serious cardiac condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday morning, June 5th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Rotorua Hospital for a female in her 30s who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

The following afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Ohaaki for a female in her 20s who sustained injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard CCFP and was then transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, June 10th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Omaio for a female in her 70s who sustained hip injuries. The patient was transported to Whakatane Hospital for further treatment.

Later that evening, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakatane Hospital for a female in her 20s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday evening, June 15th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Opotiki for a male in his 40s who sustained serious injuries from a rugby related incident. The patient was transported to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Wednesday evening, June 19th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rangiwaea Island for a male in his 70s who was experiencing breathing difficulties after a fall. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Friday evening, June 21st, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Pauanui for a male in his 70s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday morning, June 24th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Motiti Island for a female in her 70s who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was transported to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday evening, June 27th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Kawerau for a female in her 30s who sustained trauma injuries after an incident involving a car and pedestrian. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

The following afternoon, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taneatua for a male who sustained laceration injuries after being involved in an MVA. The patient was treated on scene and then swiftly flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

On Saturday afternoon, June 29th, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Rotorua Hospital for a male in his 60s who was suffering from a serious medical event. The patient was transported to Auckland City Hospital for further treatment.

The month ended with the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Whakatane Hospital for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a medical event. The patient was flown to Tauranga Hospital for further treatment.

