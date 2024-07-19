Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter Carries Out 37 Life-Saving Missions In June

Friday, 19 July 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: Greenlea Rescue Helicopter

(Photo/Supplied)

The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter crew carried out 37 life-saving missions across the Lakes  and Central Plateau region for the month of June. These missions included 19 inter-hospital  transfers, 1 medical emergency, 3 rescues, 5 rural/farm incidents, 2 motor vehicle accidents,  and 7 miscellaneous missions. The Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was most often seen at  Taupo Hospital with 9 inter-hospital transfers, Rotorua Hospital with 6 inter-hospital  transfers, and Taumarunui Hospital with 3 inter-hospital transfers. 

The month began with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being tasked to Otorohanga for a  female in her 40s who sustained multiple trauma injuries after being involved in an MVA.  The patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

Later that evening, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taumaranui Hospital for a  male in his 50s who was suffering from a serious medical condition after being involved in a  quadbike accident. The patient was flown swiftly to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Monday afternoon, June 3rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Whakamaru  for a male in his teens who sustained multiple fracture injuries after being involved in a  motocross related incident. The patient was treated by the onboard CCFP before being flown  to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Wednesday afternoon, June 5th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Rotorua Hospital for a male in his 80s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Thursday evening, June 6th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo  Hospital for an infant suffering from seizures. The patient was transported to Rotorua  Hospital for further treatment. 

The following afternoon, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Lake Taupo SH1  for a male in his 40s who was experiencing a serious medical event and was involved in an  MVA. The patient was treated on scene by the onboard CCFP and was then transported to  Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Sunday afternoon, June 9th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taumarunui  Hospital for a female in her 80s who was experiencing a serious medical event. The patient  was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday afternoon, June 13th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Taupo  Hospital for an infant who was experiencing seizures. The patient was transported to  Rotorua Hospital for further treatment. 

On Saturday afternoon, June 15th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo  Hospital for a female in her 30s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital to receive further treatment. 

On Tuesday afternoon, June 17th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to  Whakatane Hospital for an infant that was suffering from a medical event. The patient was  transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Wednesday morning, June 20th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Taupo  Hospital for a male in his 70s who was suffering from a serious cardiac event. The patient  was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital. 

On Sunday afternoon, June 23rd, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Iwitahi  Forest for a male in his 40s who sustained fracture injuries after crashing his motorbike. The  patient was transported to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

On Tuesday morning, June 25th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to Whirinaki  for a female in her teens who sustained injuries from a fall while tramping. The patient was  transported to Rotorua Hospital for further treatment. 

On Thursday evening, June 27th, the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Te Aroha for  a female in her teens who sustained serious injuries from a rugby related incident. The  patient was swiftly flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

The month ended with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter being dispatched to Rangipo for a  male in his 40s who was experiencing a medical condition. The patient was transported to  Waikato Hospital for further treatment. 

The fast response of your rescue helicopter and its highly trained crew ensures that patients  receive the best care as quickly as possible. These life-saving missions happen every day  and it’s what happens next that makes the difference… you make that difference. Donate to  your Greenlea Rescue Helicopter at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/greenlea-rescue helicopter/donate 

