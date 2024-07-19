Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Wet Weather In Store For Northland - Drivers Urged To Take Extra Care On The Roads Tonight

Friday, 19 July 2024, 1:34 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is urging people to drive with extra caution tonight due to a Heavy Rain Watch in place for Northland and North Auckland from 8pm Friday 19 July until 8am Saturday 20 July.

This wet weather coming on top of already wet conditions in the region this week could lead to surface flooding and slips.

NZTA is closely monitoring the state highway network and our crews are ready to react if required to ensure the safety of road users.

As the heavy rain is expected to continue overnight, before heading out, travelling motorists should check the Waka Kotahi travel information site Journey Planner for the latest updates on road closures.

People needing to travel are reminded to drive to the conditions, and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel. If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 