More Wet Weather In Store For Northland - Drivers Urged To Take Extra Care On The Roads Tonight

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is urging people to drive with extra caution tonight due to a Heavy Rain Watch in place for Northland and North Auckland from 8pm Friday 19 July until 8am Saturday 20 July.

This wet weather coming on top of already wet conditions in the region this week could lead to surface flooding and slips.

NZTA is closely monitoring the state highway network and our crews are ready to react if required to ensure the safety of road users.

As the heavy rain is expected to continue overnight, before heading out, travelling motorists should check the Waka Kotahi travel information site Journey Planner for the latest updates on road closures.

People needing to travel are reminded to drive to the conditions, and watch out for unexpected road hazards like surface flooding in low-lying areas, potholes, slips or fallen trees. Heavy rain can also reduce visibility.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel. If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.

