Rural Women NZ Deeply Concerned By NZ Post Retreating From Rural Communities

Friday, 19 July 2024, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Rural Women New Zealand

Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is deeply concerned at the latest news that New Zealand Post will stop providing postal services to the growing Tasman rural communities of Mapua and Upper Moutere.

“It’s deeply concerning to read in the Nelson Mail that NZ Post is putting commercial viability above the need for rural communities to access basic postal services,” RWNZ Chief Executive Marie Fitzpatrick says.

“Rural communities should not have to travel half an hour each way to clear their post box, send a letter or pay a bill. To add insult to injury, rural communities often suffer from poor digital connectivity which makes it difficult to do administrative tasks online.

“It was only in April that New Zealand Post announced it would be phasing out Saturday rural newspaper and parcel deliveries nationwide. Earlier this month the Akaroa Postal Centre also closed suddenly and we are hoping NZ Post can find an alternative solution for continuing retail postal services to the Akaroa community.

“We will continue to engage with NZ Post, government agencies and Ministers around NZ Post’s Deed of Understanding with Government about minimum service provision.

“Our rural communities play a vital role in New Zealand’s economy and deserve better – especially from a State-Owned Enterprise.”

