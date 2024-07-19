Charges Laid Against Third Man In Anaru Moana Homicide Investigation External

A further man has been arrested and charged in relation to the 2021 homicide of South Canterbury man Anaru Moana.

The 25-year-old man was arrested at a Waimate address yesterday. He is facing a charge of murder.

Mr Moana was reported missing on 23 December 2021, and extensive inquiries have been carried out since then to locate him and hold people to account.

In 2022, Police arrested and charged two other men with murder in relation to the homicide investigation.

The investigation and search for Mr Moana has involved detailed searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas, with the assistance of the Police National Dive Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh says that while Police have not yet located Mr Moana, it is pleasing to have put people before the courts in relation to his death.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we know there are people in our community that know what happened to Anaru.

“We are asking those people – please, it’s time to come forward. Help us provide his whānau with some closure.”

Anyone who has information to share can do so through Police’s 105 service and quote file number 211223/0992.

Alternatively get in touch through Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org [1].

