Arrest Made Following Massey Aggravated Robbery

A teenager who allegedly threatened a woman with a machete and attempted to steal her car is facing multiple charges.

At about 8.30pm on 14 July Police were called following a report of a person allegedly attempting to steal a car from a woman outside a Massey supermarket.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says the victim was opening the driver's door when she was approached by an unknown person who attempted to get in the vehicle.

“The victim has closed the door and started to run to get away from the alleged offender.

“The victim has then fallen, and the alleged offender has threatened her with a machete while continuing to attempt to get the keys to the vehicle.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the offender was unsuccessful in retrieving the keys and quickly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Police had been working hard to identify the person responsible for this unprovoked attack, which left the victim understandably shaken.

“Yesterday Police executed a search warrant at a Massey address following information received and the alleged offender was taken into custody.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

A 15-year-old will reappear in Waitākere Youth Court on 6 August charged with aggravated robbery, resisting Police and Assaulting Police.

