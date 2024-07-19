Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrest Made Following Massey Aggravated Robbery

Friday, 19 July 2024, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A teenager who allegedly threatened a woman with a machete and attempted to steal her car is facing multiple charges.

At about 8.30pm on 14 July Police were called following a report of a person allegedly attempting to steal a car from a woman outside a Massey supermarket.

Detective Senior Sergeant Megan Goldie, Waitematā CIB, says the victim was opening the driver's door when she was approached by an unknown person who attempted to get in the vehicle.

“The victim has closed the door and started to run to get away from the alleged offender.

“The victim has then fallen, and the alleged offender has threatened her with a machete while continuing to attempt to get the keys to the vehicle.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Goldie says the offender was unsuccessful in retrieving the keys and quickly fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

“Police had been working hard to identify the person responsible for this unprovoked attack, which left the victim understandably shaken.

“Yesterday Police executed a search warrant at a Massey address following information received and the alleged offender was taken into custody.

“This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated and we will continue to hold these offenders to account.”

A 15-year-old will reappear in Waitākere Youth Court on 6 August charged with aggravated robbery, resisting Police and Assaulting Police.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 