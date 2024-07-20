Drumroll Please… Progress Results For The Tauranga City Council Election Are In
The progress results for the Tauranga City Council election show that Mahé Drysdale is leading the race to be the city’s new mayor, based on the votes received up until 5pm Friday.
Mahé Drysdale – 13,419 votes
Greg Brownless – 8,577 votes
Tina Salisbury – 7,145 votes
Ria Hall – 5,740 votes
As of Friday, 19
July, the number of votes returned stands at 33,998 with
special votes and votes returned on Saturday still being
counted. This progress result equates to 82 percent of
returned voting papers with 18 percent still to be
counted.
|Ward
|Candidate leading as at 82 percent of returned voting papers
|Mauao/Mount Maunganui
|Jen Scoular
|Matua-Otūmoetai
|Glen Crowther
|Te Papa
|Rod Taylor
|Bethlehem
|Kevin Schuler
|Tauriko
|Marten Rozeboom
|Welcome Bay
|Hautapu Baker
|Arataki
|Rick Curach
|Pāpāmoa
|Steve Morris
|Te Awanui
|Mikaere Sydney
The preliminary result will be available around 5pm on Sunday, 21 July.
The final election result will be declared next week, once all special votes have been counted, and the new council will be sworn-in on Friday, 2 August 2024.
For details of the progress result, please visit tauranga.govt.nz/elections.