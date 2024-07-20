Drumroll Please… Progress Results For The Tauranga City Council Election Are In

The progress results for the Tauranga City Council election show that Mahé Drysdale is leading the race to be the city’s new mayor, based on the votes received up until 5pm Friday.

Mahé Drysdale – 13,419 votes

Greg Brownless – 8,577 votes

Tina Salisbury – 7,145 votes

Ria Hall – 5,740 votes

As of Friday, 19 July, the number of votes returned stands at 33,998 with special votes and votes returned on Saturday still being counted. This progress result equates to 82 percent of returned voting papers with 18 percent still to be counted.



Ward Candidate leading as at 82 percent of returned voting papers Mauao/Mount Maunganui Jen Scoular Matua-Otūmoetai Glen Crowther Te Papa Rod Taylor Bethlehem Kevin Schuler Tauriko Marten Rozeboom Welcome Bay Hautapu Baker Arataki Rick Curach Pāpāmoa Steve Morris Te Awanui Mikaere Sydney

The preliminary result will be available around 5pm on Sunday, 21 July.

The final election result will be declared next week, once all special votes have been counted, and the new council will be sworn-in on Friday, 2 August 2024.

For details of the progress result, please visit tauranga.govt.nz/elections.

