Drumroll Please… Progress Results For The Tauranga City Council Election Are In

Saturday, 20 July 2024, 5:52 pm
Tauranga City Council

The progress results for the Tauranga City Council election show that Mahé Drysdale is leading the race to be the city’s new mayor, based on the votes received up until 5pm Friday.

Mahé Drysdale – 13,419 votes
Greg Brownless – 8,577 votes
Tina Salisbury – 7,145 votes
Ria Hall – 5,740 votes

As of Friday, 19 July, the number of votes returned stands at 33,998 with special votes and votes returned on Saturday still being counted. This progress result equates to 82 percent of returned voting papers with 18 percent still to be counted.
 

WardCandidate leading as at 82 percent of returned voting papers 
Mauao/Mount MaunganuiJen Scoular
Matua-OtūmoetaiGlen Crowther
Te PapaRod Taylor
BethlehemKevin Schuler
TaurikoMarten Rozeboom
Welcome BayHautapu Baker
AratakiRick Curach
Pāpāmoa Steve Morris
Te AwanuiMikaere Sydney

The preliminary result will be available around 5pm on Sunday, 21 July.

The final election result will be declared next week, once all special votes have been counted, and the new council will be sworn-in on Friday, 2 August 2024.

For details of the progress result, please visit tauranga.govt.nz/elections.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
