Government Announces Two-lane Replacement For Tairua's SH25 Bridge

Transport Minister Simeon Brown has announced the one-lane Pepe Stream bridge on State Highway 25 in Tairua will get a “modern two-lane replacement”.

Min Brown made the announcement on the government Beehive website after a visit to the Coromandel this morning. Construction is expected to be completed within three years. It’s one of nine ageing bridges around the country now programmed for replacement.

“This is great news,” says our Mayor Len Salt. “The bridge has been a bottleneck for summer visitors and locals at peak periods for many years now. At the height of summer, we’ve had traffic backed up for several hours in each direction. There are other one-lane bridges either side of Tairua that contribute to the congestion, but this particular bridge, right in the middle of Tairua, has been a problem for years, so we’re really looking forward to its replacement.”

Our Tairua-Pāuanui Community Board Chair Warwick Brooks has also welcomed the announcement. “The old bridge is no longer fit-for-purpose. Tairua is growing, and to have a one-lane bridge operating at one end of our commercial precinct is neither suitable for our town, and not particularly safe either. I’m really happy to hear about the government’s announcement.”

Pepe Stream bridge was built in 1942 and is at the end of its lifespan. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regularly inspects and maintains the bridge and says it remains safe. NZTA began a business case to explore replacement options several years ago.

