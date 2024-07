Road Closed Following Crash, Taradale - Eastern

Neeve Road, Taradale is closed near the intersection with Church Road following a crash.

Police were notified of the crash, involving a vehicle and a cyclist, just before 11am.

The cyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Detours are in place, and the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media