Did You Set Off A Flare From Haulashore Island? Police Seeking To Confirm Safety Of Boaties

Police are looking to speak to the people who set off a flare at Haulashore Island, Nelson last night around 10pm.

Witnesses described seeing a small dinghy in the area with two persons on board around the same time.

Police would like to hear from these people and want to confirm their safety.

The incident sparked a Search and Rescue call out, with Coastguard, Surf Lifesaving NZ, and the Harbour Master all responding.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police via 105 quoting job number P059413592.

