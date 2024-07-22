Maritime NZ Statement On Enchanter Decision

The sinking of the Enchanter was a tragic incident in which five people lost their lives.

The vessel capsized after being struck by a large wave on 20 March, 2022 off the Northland coast.

At the time, it had 10 people on-board and was returning from a charter fishing trip at the Three Kings.

Five people survived, after an EPIRB (emergency position indicating radio beacon) was activated, and they were winched off the boat’s debris by a responding rescue helicopter. The search and rescue effort, coordinated by Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre was significant, and included responders from NZDF, Police, Coastguard, local vessels and Northland and Auckland rescue helicopter trusts.

In May (2024), Skipper, Lance Goodhew faced a judge-alone trial, after Maritime NZ filed one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

This morning, 22 July, 2024, Judge Philip Rzepecky released his decision, which found in favour of Enchanter’s skipper Lance Goodhew.

General Manager Investigations at Maritime NZ, Pete Dwen says this has been a difficult two years for a huge number of people.

"I want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families of the five victims, and all of their loved ones. As well as the survivors, responders and everyone else impacted by this tragic incident.

"We want to assure everyone the decision to file a charge against Mr Goodhew, as the skipper, was a considered one, and our investigations and legal teams worked hard to present this case," Mr Dwen says.

It is too soon to say whether the decision will be appealed.

"We will now take some time to review the Judge’s decision, then consider what the next steps may be," Pete Dwen says.

Maritime NZ wants to thank those who have taken time to work with it on the proceedings taken in relation to this incident.

We will not be commenting further at this time.

© Scoop Media

