First Female Māori Captain Joins Hinemoana II Vaka Crew On Whale Mission To Tonga

Caption: Joelene with her Tokanui Kura Waka students. (Photo/Supplied)

The Hinemoana II, a waka hourua (double-hulled canoe) embarking on a historic voyage to Tonga, is thrilled to announce the addition of Joelene Busby, the first female Māori captain, to its all-female Vaka Moana crew. Busby joins Aunofo Havea, the first female Tongan captain, and Fani Bruun, the first female Samoan captain, in a powerful display of Pacific women's leadership in ocean exploration and cultural preservation.

Busby brings over 20 years of experience to the Hinemoana II. Following in the footsteps of her great-grandfather, Sir Hector Busby, and her grandfather, Tata Mei, she is both a dedicated advocate for traditional waka voyaging and a history maker herself. Busby holds the distinction of being the first wahine Māori (Māori woman) to captain a waka hourua and to build one for Aotearoa (New Zealand).

Her passion extends beyond personal achievements. Joelene more commonly known as “Aunty Jo” to many tamariki in the north, is the founder of Tokanui Trust. Tokanui was established in 2022 to pass on knowledge that Aunty Jo has acquired throughout her lengthy journey. Tokanui goes by the whakatauki of “knowledge isn’t ours to keep, it is ours to share”. Aunty Jo inspires the next generation by teaching them traditional Māori knowledge related to waka voyaging, including kaupapa Waka (waka philosophy), Maramataka (Māori astronomy), and Te Reo (Māori language), alongside other educational initiatives In the short time of Tokanui starting, the accomplishments include building Waimirimiri (waka hourua), starting Kura Waka and is in the motions of starting a native nursery just to name a few. Tokanui strives to teach our tamariki about our land and sea and our responsibility as tangata whenua to care and nurture these spaces to preserve it for future generations. Aunty Jo is the lead facilitator in all teaching that Tokanui offers and our tamariki are the future and main focus.

The Hinemoana II voyage goes beyond cultural exchange. The all-female Vaka Moana crew is dedicated to raising vital funds for humpback whale monitoring in Tonga. Tonga’s humpback whale population is a crucial link in the global ecosystem. By collecting data on their migration patterns and health, the crew aims to contribute to better whale protection strategies. This research mission serves not only the Pacific but also sends a powerful global message about the importance of ocean conservation.

“This experience has been an exciting endeavour that I am honoured to be a part of,” says Busby. “Our shared values encompass broader themes of ocean conservation and cultural heritage preservation. Supporting this distinct voyage not only brings to life a remarkable journey but also empowers Pacific women and future generations."

The Hinemoana II crew is a testament to the strength and leadership of Pacific women. Their journey is not just about reaching Tonga, but about forging a path for future generations and protecting the vital resources of the Pacific Ocean.

To donate visit Jolene Busby’s GoFund page: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/jolene-busby-historic-hinemoana-voyage-for-whales

