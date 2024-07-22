A Classic Slice Of Winter

Covering period of Monday 22 - Thursday 25 July

As we settle into the new school term, our weather settles into a drier pattern while retaining a wintry feel.

There are Road Snowfall Warnings in place for Lewis Pass and Porters Pass this evening, when snow flurries are expected about the summit of both roads, with a risk of 1 to 2cm accumulating. “If you’re planning on travelling these roads tonight, make sure to check the Waka Kotahi NZTA Journey Planner for any updates. Drive to the conditions, accounting for reduced traction,” MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan advises.

Our current showery weather will give way to mostly clear skies as last weekend’s low pressure system moves away to the east. This will happen tonight for the South Island and then tomorrow (Tuesday) morning for the lower and central North Island.

Northland, Auckland, and Waikato will remain showery until the sun comes up on Wednesday, then clear skies are there to stay. However, there is a small chance of a gusty thunderstorm on Wednesday before dawn. “Expect widespread frosts in the South Island on Tuesday and Wednesday, also about sheltered inland parts of the North Island,” says Corrigan.

Daytime maximum temperatures for the first half of the week are forecast in the low to mid-teens, though sheltered parts of Central Otago will struggle to make it into double digits until Wednesday, given the weaker sunshine this time of year.

Southwesterly winds in places that are more exposed to this direction, like Auckland, New Plymouth, Wellington, and Dunedin, may make it feel cooler than the temperature suggests. From Thursday, a northwesterly wind flow will boost daytime temperatures into the high teens and reduce the chance of overnight frosts.

A rapidly rising southwesterly swell is forecast to affect southern and western coasts of the South Island and the west of the North Island on Wednesday. These waves will have a long period (time between each wave), meaning they will carry a lot of energy, making for hazardous coastal conditions.

