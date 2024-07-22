Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Green Light For Grenada North Housing Development

Monday, 22 July 2024, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide approximately 23 hectares for the Jamaica Rise housing development in Grenada North, Wellington.

Grenada North Nominees Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The housing development will include approximately 213 residential units, as well as public reserves and an artificial stormwater wetland.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 130 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority. This does not include time when the application processing was suspended at the applicant’s request.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Jamaica Rise decision report

More about fast-track consenting

