Police Stopped More Than 50 Speeding Drivers & Seven Who Were Drinking & Driving In The Dunedin & Otago Coastal Areas

Attributable to Senior Sergeant Karl Hemmingsen, Otago Coastal Road Policing Manager:

A driver nearly 10 times the legal breath alcohol limit was one of dozens of motorists dealt with by Otago Police at the weekend.

In the Otago Coastal area, Police issued more than 50 speeding infringements and dealt with seven drivers over the legal breath alcohol limit during an operation targeting high-risk driving behaviours.

Five drivers were suspended after being clocked exceeding the speed limit by more than 40kmh, while two were identified at nearly triple the legal breath alcohol limit. They have been summoned to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

More than 50 other drivers were issued infringements, five for excess alcohol and the remaining for speeding.

Meanwhile, Police in the Otago Lakes region were shocked to discover a driver in Cromwell almost 10 times the legal breath alcohol limit. This is absurd and dangerous, and we are glad this didn’t result in more serious consequences.

Drink driving and speeding are dangerous actions that can have disastrous consequences.

We see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting these high-risk driving behaviours including restraints, impairment, distractions, and speed (RIDS).

We know these RIDS behaviours can make the difference for if you are involved in a crash, and if that crash leads to permanent and often tragic consequences.

We want everyone to have a good time, but not at the expense of putting yourselves or others at risk.Have a pre-plan to get home safely, have a charged phone, so you can book an uber, taxi, or call a friend to come and get you, ensure you have cash for if your phone dies and you need to book a taxi.

Our aim is to prevent tragic consequences on our roads, not to issue the most infringements.

Your speed, state of mind and manner of driving really make a difference, especially at this time of year when black ice forms and fog can often stretch the open roads.

The speed limit is just that a limit, and not a target. Especially with the adverse conditions winter often brings, it is essential that you judge the right speed for that stretch of road in those conditions.

Our message is simple: Drive to the conditions and don’t drive if you are drinking.

