Healing Together: Dear Effie, Canterbury’s First Childhood Bereavement Charity

The Dear Effie Charitable Trust is a bereavement support charity established in memory of Effie Hurley, a sassy, bright young spark who left this world suddenly and too soon at just 3 years old, in early 2023.

The Trust is more than just a charity; it's a loving embrace for grieving children and their families. It provides financial assistance for children and families to access the kind of support they need and that’s right for them. Whether it’s counselling, psychology, therapy or other support services - so that they are not left to face their grief alone.

Reeling in the aftermath of an unimaginable loss, the Hurley family began an uphill battle trying to access grief counselling for their family, specifically their two young boys, Huxley, 7 and Macklin, 5 at the time.

They were met with impossibly long waiting lists, endless red tape and a complete absence of grief support for children. The challenges exacerbated the excruciating and overwhelming amount of stress, leaving the family and two young boys of just five and seven with no one to turn to in their darkest time.

Desperate for help, Symone and Shaun Hurley packed up their family and travelled over two hours, return from Ashburton to Christchurch to a private therapist who helped their family navigate the toughest year of their lives.

In a quiet moment on a really difficult day, Symone reached out to a friend, mentioning that she wished she could raise some funds to help other families who were also struggling and not able to access private bereavement support, but wasn’t sure if raising those funds for another charity or setting one up with her own vision was the best option.

“Shaun and I had spoken briefly about our hopes to set up a charity in honour of Effie, so when things started moving and coming to life, it was a no-brainer as to what direction we went. It just took a wee bit of encouragement from our dear friend.”

That friend is Danita Ferreira, a Senior Associate in the Corporate and Business Advisory Team at Wynn Williams and now one of the Trustees on the Board of the Dear Effie Charitable Trust.

“We have experienced firsthand the overwhelming stress that accompanies grief, especially during the darkest of times. That's why we are here to help connect families with the support they need, as soon as possible.“

What the Trust offers

The Dear Effie Charitable Trust provides funding for up to 10 bereavement therapy sessions for children and their families who have lost an immediate family member.

Needs assessments are done on a case-by-case basis to ensure that children and families are matched with the right type of support to suit their unique circumstances.

The Trust relies solely on the generous donations of individuals and businesses to fund these critical support services.

While their network extends to the wider Canterbury region, Symone and Shaun would like to be able to take the Trust’s network and support service nationwide.

“Our journey began in memory of Effie but now our mission is clear: To provide children and families with the emotional support they need to navigate the complex terrain of grief.”

The Trust, while not a mental health or crisis intervention service can connect and provide referrals to other networks across the country if it’s not something they can assist with directly.

Effie is survived by her loving parents Symone and Shaun and devoted brothers Macklin and Huxley who tirelessly advocate for other families and children in her memory.

How you can help

The Dear Effie Charitable Trust is a compassionate bridge, connecting children and families with mental health resources to support them through the profound challenges of grief.

Your contribution will directly provide support to a child who has experienced the loss of a parent, sibling, or immediate family member.

Thank you for being there so that no child faces the journey of grieving a loved one alone.

To access the service or get involved with the Trust, visit their website.

Make a donation All donations of over $5 are eligible for a New Zealand charitable giving tax credit.

Dear Effie is a registered charity under the Charities Act 2005. No: CC61701

Links

Givealittle https://givealittle.co.nz/org/dear-effie

Website https://deareffie.co.nz/

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/deareffiecharitabletrust

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dear_effie/

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/dear-effie-charitable-trust/

