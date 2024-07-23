“We Will Not Be Silenced”- Rangatahi Abused In Care System After 1999 Have Voices Heard By Royal Commission Of Inquiry

The voices and key asks of 11 rangatahi who experienced abuse while in state care after 1999 have been detailed in an independant submission to the Royal Commission, and released to the public today.

The experiences gathered by VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai were presented to the Royal Commission last year, some of which will be included in the final Abuse in State Care report and recommendations due to be released next week.

The scope of the original inquiry covered the abuse and neglect of children, young people and adults in state and faith-based care from 1950 to 1999, but the investigation also heard from some survivors who were abused since then.

VOYCE National Care Experienced Lead Tupua Urlich says this collective of young voices was formed to help fill the gaps in the original scope set out by the Royal Commission.

“The argument was that abuse did not magically stop in 1999, and any recommendations for change to our care and protection, as well as youth justice systems need to be informed by all those who have lived with the effects of it.”

“This document is our independent submission to the royal commission.”

11 young people contributed to the now public submission, which outlines 25 key asks and recommendations called the Korowai Aroha Position Statement.

Among them is Care Experienced Advocate Ihorangi Reweti Peters.

“Young people shared their experiences of being abused in Oranga Tamariki care, feeling hopeless, alone and scared. The aim of Korowai Aroha is to make sure that the voices of rangatahi are heard and have been acknowledged by the commission”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Those involved in the submission also spoke openly about a distrust in the government, ongoing trauma, a lack of support for caregivers, and a lack of action when reporting abuse.

“I was 5 when the abuse got really, really bad because OT didn’t bother to check in, OT never came.”

“These are beautiful children in the community. They need love, not a dark cloud over their head.”

VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai CEO Tracie Shipton says the young people involved in the submission have shown extraordinary bravery by coming forward and sharing their stories with the Royal Commission.

“We need to honour them by acting with urgency to implement their recommendations, and the recommendations of the full inquiry due later this month.”

Urlich says the submission has been made public ahead of the Abuse in State Care report release to ensure that our rangatahi have their voices heard and experiences validated, even after 1999.

“Including the voices of young people with recent experiences of abuse in care is equally as important, as it acknowledges the connection across generations of New Zealanders who have been failed by the state.”

“Instead of care and protection, they received trauma and abuse at the hands of those in positions of trust and authority. Having this submission recognised by the Royal Commission validates the brave mahi of our young people to share their experiences and spark change ”

You can view the full submission on our VOYCE Whakarongo Mai website from Tuesday 23rd July, 2024: www.voyce.org.nz

© Scoop Media

