Police Seize Firearms, Ammo In Gisborne

Police have recovered a plethora of firearms and parts for them during a search warrant in Gisborne.

The Tairāwhiti Police Investigations Team made the discovery on 11 July at a Titoki Street address. Police were searching a large trailer, similar to a horse float, on the front lawn when they found the items, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse said.

“There were several containers on the trailer which held the parts of a number of firearms. While most had been broken down, some were intact. Parts and ammunition were also found inside the house, sheds, and a vehicle.

“Police have assessed that the large haul of parts had the potential to generate several operational firearms if the correct knowledge and skill was applied to their rebirthing.”

Among the parts were firearm barrels of various makes and models, wooden stocks, trigger systems, springs and other parts. A large amount of ammunition of various calibres was also uncovered.

None of the occupants of the address held firearms licences and Police discovered attempts had been made to reload ammunition and also create an operational firearm.

“Some of this ammunition had been reloaded to such a poor degree that Police were satisfied that any attempt to use it could have resulted in injury to the person trying to use it.

“It’s not every day you see this quantity of firearm parts. Even in this poor condition, these would be highly sought after by some in the criminal community.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re delighted at the result and the community is safer because of it. There is now no chance of these weapons or ammunition getting into the wrong hands, and no chance of them causing harm to the people in our community.”

Two Gisborne men with Black Power links, aged 21 and 38, have been arrested and charged with unlawful possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives. They have been remanded in custody and will reappear in the Gisborne District Court on 29 July and 1 August respectively.

© Scoop Media

