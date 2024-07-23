Wanted To Arrest: Dallas Matthews

Dallas Mathews (Photo/Supplied)

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to locate Dallas Mathews, who has numerous warrants for her arrest.

The 22-year-old woman is being sought in relation to a spate of burglaries and other dishonesty offending in the New Lynn area.

Matthews has connections to the wider New Lynn, Mt Wellington and Ōtāhuhu areas.

We believe she is actively avoiding Police.

If you see Matthews, or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Police immediately on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police by calling 105, quoting the file number 240624/2955.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

