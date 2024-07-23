Update - Man Lost Near Omanawa Falls Found
The man reported to be lost in the Omanawa Falls area has been located.
Police initially received reports he was lost around midday.
He is safe and well and Search and Rescue staff are with him now.
So what happens next, now that Joe Biden has finally seen the writing on the wall? A few Democrats (e.g. the Clintons) have already endorsed vice-president Kamala Harris. If a few more Party heavyweights grudgingly do likewise over the next few days that will make it a fait accompli. Regardless, history is not on the side of the centre-left, when Democratic presidents fall behind in the polls and choose not to run for re-election. At present, the best thing Harris has going for her is that she is not Joe Biden, and the polling indicates she would do no worse (but little better) against Trump.
“ASEAN plays an important role in supporting a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” Mr Peters says.
“The government risks a generational catastrophe if it fails to quash its short-sighted tilt at repealing Section 7AA,” says Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Arnott.
This pilot will help both address the offending behaviour of the young people and ensure they are held accountable, and face up to, their actions.
The factors that create fertile ground for abuse are evident in this report. People with power to ignore, dismiss and discredit your rights, needs and complaints – these are many of the same conditions that allowed the abuse that has led to the Royal Commission of Inquiry.
We see the Pacific as a family of nations and like any family each member wants to stand on their own two feet, as an equal. And that is how we view them, and how we hope to be viewed, as equals.