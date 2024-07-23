Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Final Results: Tauranga City Council Election

Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

The results are in and Mahé Drysdale has been confirmed as Tauranga City’s new mayor.

Mahé Drysdale: 16,606
Greg Brownless: 10,510
Ria Hall: 9,077
Tina Salisbury: 7,388

The final returns rate is 38.7% after all special votes were processed. 

The team of nine councillors representing the city is also unchanged from the preliminary result. They are:
 

WardWard councillor 
Mauao/Mount MaunganuiJen Scoular
Matua-OtūmoetaiGlen Crowther
Te PapaRod Taylor
BethlehemKevin Schuler
TaurikoMarten Rozeboom
Welcome BayHautapu Baker
AratakiRick Curach
Pāpāmoa Steve Morris
Te AwanuiMikaere Sydney

Voter returns:

  • 2024: 38.7%
  • 2019: 40.3%
  • 2016: 38.1%
  • 2013: 37.9%
  • 2010: 43.6%
