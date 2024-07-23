Final Results: Tauranga City Council Election

The results are in and Mahé Drysdale has been confirmed as Tauranga City’s new mayor.

Mahé Drysdale: 16,606

Greg Brownless: 10,510

Ria Hall: 9,077

Tina Salisbury: 7,388

The final returns rate is 38.7% after all special votes were processed.

The team of nine councillors representing the city is also unchanged from the preliminary result. They are:



Ward Ward councillor Mauao/Mount Maunganui Jen Scoular Matua-Otūmoetai Glen Crowther Te Papa Rod Taylor Bethlehem Kevin Schuler Tauriko Marten Rozeboom Welcome Bay Hautapu Baker Arataki Rick Curach Pāpāmoa Steve Morris Te Awanui Mikaere Sydney

Voter returns:

2024: 38.7%

2019: 40.3%

2016: 38.1%

2013: 37.9%

2010: 43.6%

