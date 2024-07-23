Final Results: Tauranga City Council Election
The results are in and Mahé Drysdale has been confirmed as Tauranga City’s new mayor.
Mahé Drysdale:
16,606
Greg Brownless: 10,510
Ria Hall: 9,077
Tina Salisbury: 7,388
The final returns rate is 38.7% after all special votes were processed.
The
team of nine councillors representing the city is also
unchanged from the preliminary result. They
are:
|Ward
|Ward councillor
|Mauao/Mount Maunganui
|Jen Scoular
|Matua-Otūmoetai
|Glen Crowther
|Te Papa
|Rod Taylor
|Bethlehem
|Kevin Schuler
|Tauriko
|Marten Rozeboom
|Welcome Bay
|Hautapu Baker
|Arataki
|Rick Curach
|Pāpāmoa
|Steve Morris
|Te Awanui
|Mikaere Sydney
Voter returns:
- 2024: 38.7%
- 2019: 40.3%
- 2016: 38.1%
- 2013: 37.9%
- 2010: 43.6%