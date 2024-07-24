Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
QLDC Launches Get Active Community Grant To Promote Community Wellbeing

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 10:22 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is launching the 2024 Get Active Community Grant to help get more people, more active, more often.

The annual Get Active Community Grant will support not-for-profit organisations and charities that benefit the health and wellbeing of people around the district. Specifically, it enables eligible organisations to apply for QLDC Sport and Recreation facility entry passes so their customers can access different services including swimming pools at Queenstown Events Centre (QEC) and Wānaka Recreation Centre as well as programmes at Paetara Aspiring Central.

QLDC Community Wellbeing Coordinator Samantha Saccomanno said the grant aims to give access to facilities for people that might find it difficult otherwise.

“Our mission is to get more people, more active, more often and this grant connects well with a key goal of Vision Beyond 2050, namely for Thriving people | Whakapuāwai Hapori – Our environments and services promote and support health, activity and wellbeing for all.”

“The Get Active Community Grant has been a great way for community organisations to support their clients and give them access to our facilities. We’re hoping this year is no different and we’ll be supporting over 500 entries to our facilities.”

The options available are:

  • A pool pass that can be used at the Queenstown Events Centre, Arrowtown Pool and Wānaka Recreation Centre.
  • An all-programmes pass that can be used at the Wānaka Recreation Centre and Paetara Aspiring Central (valid for all programmes except for yoga).
  • An all-facilities pass that can be used at the Queenstown Events Centre (valid for the gym, group fitness classes and the climbing wall).
The funding criteria are as follows:

  • Applicants must be a registered charity, incorporated society or not-for-profit group.
  • Applicants must be based in the Queenstown Lakes District.
  • Sports groups and businesses are not eligible.

Applications for this year’s grants open on Thursday 1 August and close on Thursday 22 August.

More details including how to apply can be found online at: www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding

