What A Spectacle: Burglars Caught With Stolen Sunglasses And Watches

Attribute to Area Commander Tauranga, Inspector Clifford Paxton

Two burglars were blind-sided when their shady plan to steal sunglasses and watches was obstructed thanks to CCTV footage and night shift police who caught them at home with the loot.

At about 1:20am Wednesday the 24th of July, Police were informed that two men had broken into a store at Fraser Cove shopping centre on Fraser Street in Tauranga.

The offenders had been seen in a stolen Mazda vehicle parked in front of the store entrance, with hoods disguising their heads and faces.

They smashed their way into the store using a hammer.

While inside, they placed an array of high value sunglasses and watches worth approximately $15,000 into duffle bags.

The pair ran from the shop, decamped in the stolen Mazda and drove from Fraser Street into Lloyd Street.

Police arrived at Lloyd Street and located the Mazda abandoned with a smashed window and damaged ignition barrel.

Inquiries were made at an address in Welcome Bay and the offenders were located at their home with the duffle bags filled with stolen watches and sunglasses, the property of the store at Fraser Cove Shopping Centre.

The two offenders aged 22 and 24-years-old were arrested without incident and both appeared in the Tauranga District court this morning.

CCTV footage and some thorough police work has helped identity and locate the men quickly and without incident. As a result, the stolen property has been returned to the owners.

This is a great result for our community and our staff and it’s satisfying to be able return property of this value to a business that’s been targeted.

We understand the effect burglaries and prolific offending can have on the retail businesses in our community and are committed to holding offenders to account.

In this case CCTV was able to help us catch the offenders quickly however it’s timely to remind everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now, or if it’s already happened you can make an online report at 105.police.govt.nz

Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

