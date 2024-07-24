Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Bureaucratic Incompetence As Hastings Council Sells $1m Building For $150k

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the Hastings District Council for purchasing a building for $1 million only to sell it for $150,000 just two years later.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“This appears to be yet another case of a council not doing its due diligence before forking out ratepayer money to pay for the latest boondoggle.

“Either the council significantly overpaid for a derelict building or they effectively gave a $1 million handout to a property developer while local ratepayers stare down the barrel of a 19% rates hike. Either way it reeks of bureaucratic incompetence.

“Ratepayers deserve an explanation as to how this was able to occur. Instead the Council has used a confidentiality clause to shield themselves from embarrassment rather than risking taking some accountability for their poor decision making.”

© Scoop Media

