Serious Crash, Palmerston North - Central

Emergency services are responding to a collision involving a motorcycle and a car on Pembroke Street, Highbury in Palmerston North.

The collision was reported around 5:50pm.

The road is expected to be closed for some time and motorists are advised to avoid Pembroke Street.

We will provide further information once it is available.

