Fatal Crash, Palmerston North

Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Police can advise one person has died following a collision on Pembroke Street, Highbury in Palmerston North around 5:50pm.

The crash involved a car and a dirtbike.

The road remains closed while a scene examination takes place.

An investigation to determine the cause of the crash is ongoing.

