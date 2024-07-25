Witnesses Sought To Motorway Road Rage Assault

Police are seeking witnesses as part of an ongoing investigation into a road rage incident that occurred this week on the North-Western Motorway.

The incident occurred on 22 July, at around 6.35pm, on State Highway 16 just prior to the Royal Road off-ramp in Massey.

Detective Sergeant Murray Free, of Henderson CIB, says a van and a car pulled over to the side of the motorway following a dispute over driving.

“An altercation occurred between occupants of both vehicles, in which both occupants have assaulted each other.

“Both people left the scene immediately afterward, but later presented to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.”

Detective Sergeant Free says Police have identified and spoken with both parties involved.

“Through the course of our enquiries we are aware that several members of the public saw the incident and stopped in the bus lane.

“We need those people to contact us to assist the investigation.”

Police would also like anyone with dashcam footage of the initial incident or subsequent assault to make contact, Detective Sergeant Free says.

Please contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’ and quoting the file number 240722/0952.

