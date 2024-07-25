Hawke’s Bay Independent Flood Report A Useful Contribution To Future Flood Management

Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa has welcomed the Hawke’s Bay Independent Flood Report released yesterday as a useful contribution that all local government, central government, and other affected organisations will be reflecting on.

Michael McCartney, Regional Chief Executive Officers Group Convenor for Te Uru Kahika, advised that following devastating natural disasters such as Cyclone Gabrielle it is important to understand the events, learn from them, and take action so we’re better prepared for the future.

“Some of the 47 recommendations in the Independent Flood Report released yesterday are in line with other recent reports. In some areas implementation of improvements is already underway while other recommendations will need fresh consideration before decisions on next steps,” said Mr McCartney.

Regional and unitary councils install and maintain flood management assets, systems, and nature-based solutions to prevent flooding and erosion. This helps to safeguard people’s lives, properties, and livelihoods, as well as critical infrastructure in their region.

“As regional government, we recognise the scale of the challenge ahead. That’s why we’ve stepped up our investment in flood management over the next 10-years and we’re working together to build more resilient flood-prone communities.

“Through recently adopted regional and unitary councils’ Long-Term-Plans, we’re set to collectively invest billions of dollars over the next decade in new flood management projects and maintaining and improving existing resilience infrastructure,” said Mr McCartney.

During Cyclone Gabrielle, 10,000 properties in Taradale and Napier were saved from flooding thanks to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council successfully upgrading the Taradale stopbank to a service level of a 1 in 500-year event just two years prior to the deluge. This stopbank is an example of how investing in resilience infrastructure improvement saved an estimated $7.6 billion and immeasurable heartache.

Other areas were severely affected by flooding however and the findings in yesterday’s report outline the value of further improving the systems, collaborations, and infrastructure in New Zealand. The recommendations particularly point to the need to consider the evolving global best practice of making room for the river, to function alongside stopbank protection.

Regional Sector Chair Doug Leeder said local government cannot deliver climate adaption alone.

“As highlighted by the Hawke’s Bay Independent Flood Report, regional councils have significant roles and limited resources to deliver flood management services and infrastructure.

“For flood management services to be viable in the future, New Zealand can’t be reliant solely on regional ratepayers. It will take an all of New Zealand climate adaption response involving central and local government, insurers, banks, iwi/hapū, and flood-prone communities,” said Mr Leeder.

In the face of more frequent and severe extreme weather events, the 16 regional and unitary councils have agreed to prioritise climate adaption through their partnership named Te Uru Kahika.

“Te Uru Kahika is accelerating work on asset management standards, more effective and cost-efficient systems, quality accessible data to inform decision making, policy and regulatory advice, nature-based solutions, and emergency response improvement initiatives.

“As regional and unitary councils, we’re dedicated to getting this right because one in seven New Zealanders reside in flood-prone areas.

“Our own council teams live, work, and spend time in the communities that we’re working hard to look after. It is our top priority to build resilience by reducing the risk of flooding and ensuring we’re better prepared to respond and recover from extreme weather events,” said Mr Leeder.

About Te Uru Kahika

New Zealand has 16 regional and unitary councils. Te Uru Kahika – Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa is the identity for their collective efforts.

Regional government coordination and input into national direction setting is crucial. As a collective, Te Uru Kahika works together to apply its expertise and local knowledge for the wellbeing of our environments and communities

Why are regional and unitary councils working together on climate adaption?

In the aftermath of recent weather events and their recovery costs, there is a massive sense of urgency felt across all regions and increased public awareness of the need to build climate resilience.

Regional government’s contribution to New Zealand’s climate resilience through our expertise in science, the integration of policy and implementation, infrastructure skills (including river management and transport), and our community connectivity is integral to the development of enhanced community climate resilience.

We can deliver more cost-effective and efficient solutions together. This spans our work programme on asset management standards, systems thinking, quality accessible data to inform decision making, policy and regulatory advice, nature-based solutions, and emergency response improvement initiatives.

