Road Blocked, SH75, Christchurch Akaroa Road - Canterbury

Police are responding to a single vehicle crash on State Highway 75, near Prices Valley Road.

The crash was reported around 10.25am.

Two people are reported to have moderate to serious injuries.

The road is blocked, motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.

Police are making enquiries into the matter.

