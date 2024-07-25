Road Reopens Following Crash, SH75 - Canterbury
State Highway 75, Christchurch Akaroa Road has reopened following an earlier crash.
Police thank motorists for their patience.
Given the crackdown on wasteful government spending, it behooves me to point to a high profile example of spending by the Luxon government that looks like a big, fat waste of time and money. I’m talking about the deployment of NZDF personnel to support the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. The US-led coalition has failed to achieve either of its stated goals of 1. stopping attacks from Yemen, and 2. preventing these attacks from becoming part of a wider regional war. What positive outcomes exactly, can Luxon claim to be achieving with this deployment of NZDF personnel?
Christopher Luxon and his Government have the opportunity to do what no Government has done to date and provide the redress and support for survivors that they are entitled to.
We must have a more thoughtful, inclusive, and empathetic approach to language.
Cooper Legal celebrates and welcomes the tabling of the Royal Commission’s final report, Whanaketia – through pain and trauma, from darkness to light (“Whanaketia”), but also remembers those survivors who have died waiting for accountability.
David Seymour’s expectation that drug-buying policy be based on need rather than ethnicity misses the point: the Treaty of Waitangi is already about equality, and can help guide good decisions.