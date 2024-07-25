Road Reopens Following Crash, SH75 - Canterbury

Gordon Campbell: On A Textbook Case Of Spending Waste By The Luxon Government

Given the crackdown on wasteful government spending, it behooves me to point to a high profile example of spending by the Luxon government that looks like a big, fat waste of time and money. I’m talking about the deployment of NZDF personnel to support the US-led coalition in the Red Sea. The US-led coalition has failed to achieve either of its stated goals of 1. stopping attacks from Yemen, and 2. preventing these attacks from becoming part of a wider regional war. What positive outcomes exactly, can Luxon claim to be achieving with this deployment of NZDF personnel?