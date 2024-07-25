Information Sought Following Crash, Taradale

Police investigating a crash in Taradale on Sunday 21 July are wanting to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

At around 10:55am, a vehicle collided with a cyclist at the intersection of Neeve Road and Church Road.

The cyclist died in hospital yesterday morning.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dashcam footage.

Information can be provided to Police by calling 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz using “Update Report”.

Please reference file number 240721/6602.

