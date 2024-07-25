Warm, Clear Weather Opens Up Lake Pukaki/ Twizel Highway To 100km/hour From Friday Morning, After 10 Am

Clear, sunny weather for the latter part of this week in Canterbury means that SH8 south of Tekapo to Lake Pukaki/Twizel is likely to go back to its 100km/hour normal highway speed limit as of Friday morning, after 10 am (26 July).

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) placed a blanket speed reduction on the stretch of highway two days ago after multiple vehicles rolled in fog and black ice in recent days, despite warning signs to slow down.

“The 50km/h signs installed two days ago are designed to be easily covered up when temperatures improve and fog and black ice is not present,” says Mark Pinner, System Manager for the Central South Island for NZTA. “That is likely to be the case for Friday and this weekend, with wind helping to reduce the potential for frosts.”

Crews will check the highway Friday morning and once the temperature is above 0 degrees, the signs will be covered, likely after 10 am.

Snow next week a possibility, south to north Canterbury

Snow is a possibility for early next week, Mr Pinner noted, and it could spread into the North Canterbury alpine passes also – Arthur’s, Porters, Lewis. The Lindis Pass linking Otago and Canterbury and Burkes Pass in South Canterbury could also catch snow. This means the speed restriction south of Tekapo through to Twizel is likely to go back in place Sunday afternoon, 28 July.

People will always need to slow down in icy and foggy conditions, on bridge decks and shaded areas of highway which catch no sun. “Our crews are closely monitoring SH8/the Mackenzie Basin area to keep people safe and ensure the road remains open as much as possible.”

Check before you go

People should check NZTA’s highway map (and the Twizel MetService page if travelling through the Mackenzie Basin) before setting out around the central and southern South Island, particularly overnight in winter.

Winter driving tips: Winter driving | NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (nzta.govt.nz)

Twizel’s MetService forecast: Twizel Weather Forecast and Observations - MetService New Zealand

MetService warnings page: National Severe Weather Information - MetService is New Zealand’s only authorised provider of Severe Weather Alerts

