Changes To Waikato Regional Council Constituency Boundaries Agreed

Waikato regional councillors have voted to change the Waihou and Thames-Coromandel constituency boundaries for the 2026 local government elections.

The decision follows a review of representation arrangements, which must be carried out every six years to ensure compliance with the Local Electoral Act 2001 and the principles outlined in the Local Government Act 2002. The last review was in 2018 for the 2019 and 2022 elections.

Through this year’s review, population statistics indicated non-compliance with fair representation guidelines in the Waihou general constituency.

To address this, Waikato Regional Council opened for consultation in May on a proposal to modify the boundary of the Waihou constituency to include the Waihi and Paeroa rural areas – currently in the Thames-Coromandel constituency – to meet the requirements for fair representation.

Ten submissions on the proposal were received, with three submitters being heard during the July council meeting. In total, four submissions supported the proposal, while two opposed it.

Submitters also shared a range of views on representation, including on the number of elected members, Māori constituencies, and reliability of census data and population projections.

Chair Pamela Storey said: “Submitters, including from the University of Waikato, talked to our region being one of the fastest growing in the country. But it’s not growing equally in all areas of the region.

“With this in mind, it’s essential that we have the best information available to us when we’re making decisions on fair representation for our communities.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We appreciate the time taken by submitters to provide their feedback and share the frustration around the most recent census data not being available in time to enable better informed decision making. That’s a point we’ll be taking to the Local Government New Zealand conference in August,” she said.

While some councillors advocated for sticking with the status quo, which would make the Waihou constituency non-compliant, there was concern that decision making would then fall to the Local Government Commission. The commission would be able to look at the composition of all constituencies, with the decision being made by those outside the region.

In a 12-2 vote, councillors adopted the proposed change to the Waihou constituency. This will involve approximately 2400 people from the Thames-Coromandel constituency being incorporated into the Waihou constituency.

The decision will be publicly notified by 2 August, providing the opportunity for appeals to be lodged by submitters. Any appeals received will be forwarded to the Local Government Commission for a final determination.

During the meeting, the council also confirmed it would next revisit its representation arrangements in 2027, taking account of insights from the 2023 census data.

© Scoop Media

