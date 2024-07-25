Otago Feds Call For Transparency From Regional Council

Federated Farmers are calling for transparency from the Otago Regional Council about the potential impacts and costs of proposed new freshwater rules.

"The council need to be honest about what these rules might mean for our community and how much it could cost local ratepayers," says Federated Farmers Otago president Luke Kane.

"Since the release of draft regulations there have been significant changes made, but because of the secretive nature of the consultation process the community is completely in the dark.

"This is serious stuff and there needs to be some urgency. The rules are scheduled to come into force in October and will have immediate legal effect," Kane says.

In particular Federated Farmers want to know how the new principle of Te Mana o te Wai will be applied under the new regulations.

"Our local councils need to front up and let our community know how they plan to give effect to Te Mana o te Wai and how much it’s going to cost us," Kane says.

"Confidential information provided to Federated Farmers suggests the costs will be more than $110 million for just two small Otago towns - equating to more than $50,000 per ratepayer.

"If similar costs can be expected across the rest of Otago we’re talking about a multi-billion-dollar spend for the region that will have huge financial implications for residents.

"The regional council needs to urgently confirm whether these cost projections are accurate. If they’re not, they need to front up with the real figures fast."

Federated Farmers say that under the current national direction Te Mana o te Wai does not have a fixed application.

Instead, every regional council must engage with communities and tangata whenua to determine how the concept should be applied locally.

"Federated Farmers are incredibly concerned about how the principle of Te Mana o te Wai may be applied in the Otago region and what it might mean for our community," Kane says.

"We understand that council engagement has led to a view that that no treated wastewater that has passed through a human body can be discharged back into local waterways.

"This would mean that wastewater, despite being treated to an incredibly high standard, would need to be discharged to land at significant cost to ratepayers.

"There are also significant concerns for irrigated farmers that water that has been drawn from one waterway will not be able to be discharged into another.

"This is because of beliefs that each waterbody has a distinct mauri, or spirit, and mixing mauri would reduce the mana of the water.

"While we are respectful of our local Iwi and Māori cultural beliefs, these kinds of interpretations will have huge costs and consequences for the region."

Kane says neither of these requirements, or their associated costs which range into the billions, have anything to do with improving the scientific health of local waterways.

"They’re all about improving the cultural and spiritual needs of the waterways, but given the huge implications I think we need to have a more transparent conversation."

Federated Farmers note that 82% of Otago’s local waterways are already swimmable.

"The consultation from Otago Regional Council has been woefully insufficient given the serious implications potential costs of these regulations," Kane says.

"The current national direction requires the regional council to engage with both the local community and tangata whenua to determine how Te Mana o te Wai should be applied locally.

"While they’ve quite rightly engaged with local Iwi, the wider local community have not had a sufficient opportunity to feed into the process."

Federated Farmers are also concerned that they remain in the dark as to what action will be required to meet onerous new national bottom lines for freshwater management.

"We have asked the council to share the naturally occurring levels of sediment in Otago so that farmers and foresters can manage their contributions to sediment in waterways," Kane says.

"In many cases across New Zealand, sediment bottom lines are below those achievable even if a catchment was in its natural state.

"Disappointingly, we have not had any response."

The Government is currently reviewing the national direction for freshwater, including the concept of Te Mana o te Wai and unachievable national bottom lines.

While this review is underway, the Government has extended the deadline for regional councils to notify new plans to the end of 2027.

"This means that there should be no pressure to rush this plan through in October," Kane says.

"The Otago Regional Council needs to slow down, be transparent with our community, and carry out further consultation on the true costs and implications of these regulations.

"This would also allow more time for the council to understand and respond to changing central government direction for freshwater management".

