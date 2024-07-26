Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Fatal Crash, State Highway 35, Gisborne

Friday, 26 July 2024, 4:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

25 July 2024

Attribute to Inspector Darren Paki, Tairawhiti Area Commander

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 35, Gisborne this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4pm, after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

Police had signalled for the rider to stop however they fled from Police.

Police discovered the motorcycle crashed and the rider deceased.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the crash.

State Highway 35 has since reopened, the Serious Crash Unit attended and completed a scene examination.

