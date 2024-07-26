Kāpiti Housing Development And Stream Restoration Granted Fast-track Consent

Waikanae North concept (Photo/Supplied)

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide land for a housing development in Waikanae, Kāpiti. The project includes restoring the Waimeha Stream tributary.

Bulletin Trust applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The project includes subdividing land into 113 allotments ranging from 430m 2 to 14,300m 2, creating an open public space and restoring the riparian margins of the Waimeha and Kakariki streams.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 142 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Waikanae North decision

Fast-track consenting | EPA

