Taylor River Rabbit Control Starts

Pindone poison, an anticoagulant in bait form, is to be laid at specific areas on the Taylor River Reserve from next Friday (9 August).

Increasing numbers of rabbits will be targeted in two key areas – a 49-hectare block running from Doctors Creek through to the boundary of the lifestyle block area on Waters Ave and the second 21-hectare block from Wither Road extension through to Richardson Ave.

The targeted pest control operation was planned to start earlier this month but conditions were unfavourable with too much grass available, Councils Parks and Open Spaces Officer Kiri Whiteman said.

“Instead, dummy bait stations were laid with non-poisonous bait to trial whether the rabbits would take the bait or we would need to postpone the operation,” she said. “The trial had an 84 per cent success rate so contractors will be laying pindone from early August.”

Pindone will be laid in fenced bait stations followed by night shooting to reduce numbers. This will help get rabbit numbers below the required level set in Marlborough’s Regional Pest Management Plan.

Pindone is an anti-coagulant poison – commonly used for rabbit control since the 1940s in New Zealand. It is considered relatively safe to both dogs and cats as a large volume would need to be consumed over a number of days to affect them. As a precaution, Council advises people with dogs to avoid the area when signs are in place.

Anyone with any concerns their dog has eaten pindone should contact their vet as there is an antidote available.

All precautions will be taken to ensure only rabbits eat the bait. Bait stations will be fenced where necessary to prevent interactions with stock, dogs and children and will only be opened at night.

If a bait station appears to have interfered with, please contact the Parks and Open Spaces team at Council on ph: 03 520 7400

Warning signs will be placed in areas where pindone is to be applied.

