State Highway 2 Closed Following Crash, Ōpōtiki - Bay Of Plenty

State Highway 2, Waiotahe is closed between Dunlop Road and Woodlands Road following a crash.

Police were called to the crash, involving two motorcycles, just before 1pm.

Initial indications suggest that there are serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

