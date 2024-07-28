Stopping Drivers In Their Tracks, Police Disrupt Illegal Street Racing Activity

Inspector Shaun Lingard, Hutt Valley Area Prevention Manager:

Wellington Police were out in force last night taking enforcement action against antisocial vehicle users, and disrupting illegal street racing activity across Hutt Valley and Porirua.

Over the course of the night Police suspended three drivers, issued 70 infringements, ordered 20 vehicles off the road, summoned one driver for excess breath alcohol, and arrested one driver for failing to stop.

Bailiffs from the Ministry of Justice also assisted leading to five vehicles being seized and a large number of fines collected.

Last night saw an increased presence of illegal street racers in Hutt Valley and Porirua with some travelling in from out of district as they attempted to take over a number of intersections and roads over the course of the night.

Wellington Police remained agile and persistent over the course of the night ready to respond and disrupt gatherings at every corner, this included blocking off gathering points, conducting checkpoints, and stopping drivers across Hutt Valley and Porirua.

At around 10:30pm a vehicle previously seen conducting a burnout at a carpark in Petone, was stopped on Port Road after the driver failed to stop for Police on Hutt Road, and the vehicle was successfully spiked on the Esplanade around 10:20pm.

It became evident that our culmination of efforts and enforcement action resulted in the group becoming frustrated and the night coming to an end with drivers dispersing from the area after a large scale checkpoint at Grays Rd and Motukaraka Point.

Police remain committed to holding illegal street racers to account as we know the impact that they can have on the community.

Not only does it keep residents awake and damage the road, but it places the drivers, passengers, bystanders and other motorists at extreme risk.

Police ask members of the public to report unlawful activity to us, as soon as possible with as much information as possible.

This will assist in an effective response to the issue, and in cases where we can’t immediately respond allow us to follow up with drivers and take later enforcement action.

You can report information to us via 105 if it’s not urgent, or 111 if it’s happening now.

Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

