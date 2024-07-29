Two Arrested Following Search Warrants In Queenstown And Canterbury

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Two people have been arrested following drug related search warrants in the Southern and Canterbury Districts last week.

With the assistance of a drug dog team, Southern District Organised Crime Group conducted a series search warrants in the Queenstown area.

As a result, a 37-year-old man was charged with multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD for supply.

He appeared in Queenstown District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear today.

Canterbury District Organised Crime Group conducted a number of search warrants simultaneously, locating cash and more than 100grams of cocaine.

A 61-year-old man has been remanded in custody for several charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, LSD, and cannabis for supply. He is due to reappear at a later date.

Police continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

