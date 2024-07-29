Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Two Arrested Following Search Warrants In Queenstown And Canterbury

Monday, 29 July 2024, 1:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attributable to Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy:

Two people have been arrested following drug related search warrants in the Southern and Canterbury Districts last week.

With the assistance of a drug dog team, Southern District Organised Crime Group conducted a series search warrants in the Queenstown area.

As a result, a 37-year-old man was charged with multiple charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD for supply.

He appeared in Queenstown District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear today.

Canterbury District Organised Crime Group conducted a number of search warrants simultaneously, locating cash and more than 100grams of cocaine.

A 61-year-old man has been remanded in custody for several charges, including possession of cocaine, ketamine, LSD, and cannabis for supply. He is due to reappear at a later date.

Police continue to target those who supply these drugs, which have the potential to cause extreme harm and damage in our communities, and we ask members of the public who know those supplying these drugs to contact us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

We also encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help though the Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 