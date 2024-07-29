Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Intercept Rogue Rural Thieves

Monday, 29 July 2024, 4:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Quick thinking from members of the public have assisted Police in stopping a pair of thieves in a rental car stealing items from rural mailboxes.

Kamo Police have recovered hundreds of items and are now beginning the task of reuniting the stolen items with their rightful owners.

Two people were arrested on Friday and are believed to have been responsible for thefts from letterboxes in areas including Maunu, Maungatapere, Kauri and along the Tutukaka Coast from Matapouri to Ngunguru.

Sergeant Paul Nicholas says the local community has posted information regarding a suspicious behaviour linked to a vehicle in the area.

“It wasn’t long before the vehicle was spotted stopped near some letterboxes at Ngunguru.

“A member of the public called Police and eventually came across the vehicle where two people were quickly taken into custody.”

A 34-year-old man has been charged with theft and unlawfully opening a postal item, while a 32-year-old woman will be referred to an alternative action process Te Pae Oranga.

Sergeant Nicholas says the public’s quick reporting meant Police could get on the road and take action.

Officers recovered a significant number of credit cards, driver licences, vouchers and other items including prescription glasses, supplements, shampoo, clothing, house and car keys, phone accessories and even a dog’s toy.

Anyone who was expecting an item to be delivered last week to the rural areas mentioned above should contact Kamo Police Station.

