Three Dead In Fatal Crash, State Highway 1, Hunterville

Monday, 29 July 2024, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Phil Ward, Central District Road Policing Manager:

Police can confirm three people have died in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Hunterville this afternoon.

The crash involved a truck and car and happened between Putorino Road and Te Hou Hou Road about 2pm.

The driver of the truck has received treatment at hospital.

A large number of emergency service staff responded to the scene, where three people were located deceased.

We are in the early stages of the investigation to determine what caused this tragic event.

The Serious Crash Unit has conducted a scene examination, and the vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

State Highway 1 is due to reopen shortly.

Crashes of this nature are confronting for everyone, including those involved, those first at the scene, and emergency responders.

Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those involved.

Police are also speaking with and arranging support for witnesses of the crash who were first on scene and swiftly alerted emergency services.

Any fatal crash, but particularly one where multiple people have lost their lives, is confronting even for veteran emergency service personnel. We will also be making sure our staff at the scene have the support they need following this horrific event.

