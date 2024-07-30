Ingram Micro New Zealand Celebrates NZ$520,000 Raised For Cure Kids

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – 30 July 2024

Ingram Micro New Zealand is proud to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing relationship with Cure Kids, having raised over NZ$520,000 for the non-profit since 2013. This joint effort has enabled crucial advancements in paediatric health research, benefiting the lives of thousands of children across the country.

Founded in 1971, Cure Kids is a leading charity dedicated to raising funds for research that aims to save, extend, and improve the lives of Kiwi children diagnosed with serious life-impacting and life-limiting health conditions. In its more than 50 years of operation, Cure Kids has invested more than NZ$65 million in New Zealand-based research which has helped to shape and improve the diagnosis and treatment of seriously ill children.

For the past 11 years, Ingram Micro has been a steadfast supporter of Cure Kids, during which time Cure Kids has achieved numerous breakthroughs in child health research. Some of these notable advancements include proof that vitamin D supplementation during pregnancy and infancy prevents doctor visits for acute respiratory infections in early childhood, the development of a robotic gait trainer to help children with cerebral palsy walk, evidence that sleeping on a person's side during pregnancy can reduce the risk of stillbirths by 50 per cent, and evidence that babies born prematurely at 23-24 weeks can survive and thrive.

Leon De Suza, Managing Director of Ingram Micro NZ

Image/Supplied

"Ingram Micro is honoured to contribute to the incredible advancements that Cure Kids has raised for paediatric research in New Zealand," said Leon De Suza, Managing Director of Ingram Micro New Zealand. "Ingram Micro New Zealand’s ongoing support for Cure Kids underscores our commitment to the charity's mission of undertaking critical research that is tangibly improving the lives of children and families across the country."

Ingram Micro’s most recent fundraising initiative for Cure Kids was its Red Nose Day Event, held on 9 July. Looking ahead this year, Ingram Micro is excited to host the Ingram Micro Cure Kids Golf Day on 29 November, as well as support the upcoming Cure Kids Gala on 9 August and Rebel Sport 24 Hour Team Challenge taking place 15-16 October.

These events will not only serve as key fundraising opportunities for Ingram Micro to continue to support Cure Kids but will also bring together communities and businesses committed to supporting paediatric health research.

“Cure Kids extends heartfelt gratitude to Ingram Micro for its steadfast commitment to our mission, raising over half a million dollars over the last 11 years,” said Frances Soutter, CEO at Cure Kids. “As a long-term supporter of Cure Kids, we are immensely thankful to the Ingram Micro team for their passion for what we do and their unwavering commitment to fundraising events. We genuinely feel that we are part of the Ingram Micro whanau.”

The Ingram Micro Red Nose Day fundraising page is open until 31 July for donations and any amount is appreciated. For more information on how to support other Cure Kids initiatives or get involved, please visit https://www.curekids.org.nz/.

© Scoop Media

